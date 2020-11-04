China condemns terrorist attack at Kabul University in Afghanistan: spokesperson

Photo taken on Nov. 3, 2020 shows a damaged classroom after a deadly terrorist attack at Kabul University in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Xinhua/Rahmatullah Alizadah)

China strongly condemns the terrorist attack at Kabul University in Afghanistan and firmly opposes terrorism in all its forms, said Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin on Tuesday.

Wang made the remarks at a press briefing in response to a query about a terrorist attack that occurred on Monday at Kabul University. According to media reports, at least 19 people were killed and 22 others injured after three armed militants fired guns and detonated explosives on the campus.

It is the second terrorist attack targeting educational institutions in Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, in the recent 10 days, said Wang. "We are deeply shocked and strongly condemn this terrorist act. We express our deep condolences to the victims and sincere sympathies to the bereaved families and the injured."

China firmly opposes terrorism in any form and supports the Afghan government and people in combating terrorism and safeguarding their national security, Wang said, adding China stands ready to work with the international community in assisting Afghanistan to achieve peace, stability, development and prosperity at an early date.

No Chinese citizen was injured or killed in this attack, said Wang.