China inspects, quarantines imported seafood to ensure food safety: FM spokesperson

Photo taken on June 30, 2020 shows crystal crabs at Oceanic Trading company in Western Australia, Australia. (Photo by Annelize Barron/Xinhua)

China on Monday said its customs imposes inspections and quarantines on imported seafood in accordance with the law, and permits clearance after establishing that goods conform with relevant standards to ensure food safety for Chinese consumers.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks at a daily press briefing in response to media query about lobsters imported from Australia are facing customs clearance delays at Chinese ports.

"What customs authorities have done is required by relevant Chinese laws and regulations and is aimed at ensuring the safety of imported food for Chinese consumers," Wang said.

Wang said China adheres to the principles of mutual respect, equality and mutual benefit in developing friendly cooperation with foreign countries.

It is China's consistent belief that sound and stable China-Australia relations serve the fundamental interests of both peoples, and mutual respect is the basis and guarantee for countries to undertake pragmatic cooperation, the spokesperson said.

"We hope Australia can contribute more to the mutual trust and cooperation between the two countries as well as endeavors in line with the spirit of the China-Australia comprehensive strategic partnership, so as to bring bilateral ties back on track at an early date," Wang added.