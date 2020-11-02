LINE

Taiwan reports 5 new COVID-19 cases

Five people tested positive for COVID-19 in Taiwan on Monday, the sixth consecutive day on which new cases were reported, according to the island's epidemic monitoring agency.

The total number of infections in Taiwan has risen to 563, the agency said in a press release.

Of the five, three were Indonesian nationals who traveled to Taiwan for work.

The other two cases were an Indian citizen who entered Taiwan on Oct. 15 and a Filipino who arrived on Oct. 19. Both cases were asymptomatic.

Of all the confirmed cases in Taiwan, seven died, 519 recovered and 37 others remain hospitalized, according to the agency.

