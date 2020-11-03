LINE

China's regulators conduct regulatory talks with Ant Group's top executives

A staff member scans a QR code from a customer's Alipay app at Julius Meinl, a coffee shop in Vienna, Austria, on Jan. 9, 2020.(Xinhua/Guo Chen)

Four of China's financial regulators on Monday conducted regulatory talks with top executives of Ant Group, the parent company of the country's leading mobile-payment business Alipay.

The talks were jointly held by the People's Bank of China, the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) and the State Administration of Foreign Exchange, according to a statement posted on the website of the CSRC.

The regulators held the talks with the group's actual controller Jack Ma, executive chairman Eric Xiandong Jing and executive director Simon Xiaoming Hu, the statement said.

