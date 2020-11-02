Foreign Ministry: U.S. not qualified to preach human rights to China

China adheres to the concept of people-centered human rights, and the U.S. has no right or qualification to preach human rights, said Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin during Monday's regular press conference.

Wang made the remarks in response to the U.S. State Department's new human rights web page that accuses China of disrespecting human rights in Xinjiang, Tibet and Hong Kong.

One should have a comprehensive and objective understanding of the human rights situation in a country or region before discussing its related issues, Wang said.

The spokesperson stressed that China was elected as a member of the Human Rights Council for the term 2021-2023, and China has taken the strictest and most thorough measures to prevent and control the spread of COVID-19.