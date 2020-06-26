Hong Kong to brief students about law on safeguarding national security in class

The Education Bureau of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government will brief students at school about the law on safeguarding national security in the HKSAR, an official said Friday.

Yeung Yun-hung, secretary for education of the HKSAR government, said the bureau will study how to let students more deeply understand the significance of the law, its key content, and the influence on young people in class after the law takes effect.

The bureau currently plans to promote the learning of the law through various subjects, the same way with that of the Constitution, the Basic Law and the National Anthem Ordinance, Yeung said.

Yeung said national security is crucial to every country in the world and is also a very important task of every government and called on Hong Kong residents to support the legislation.