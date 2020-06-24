Communities near virus-hit market lift lockdown

(ECNS)-- At 8 p.m. on June 23, 7 communities near the Tiantao Honglian farm produce market in Xicheng District, Beijing lifted lockdown measure.



The 7 residential compounds started to take strict entry and exit measures about a week ago after a worker at the market was infected with COVID-19.



Under the renewed control policy, those who have visited Xinfadi and Tiantao Honglian markets since May 30 will still have to complete a 14-day self-isolation at home.



Others residents are allowed to move freely with valid passes.