UN calls for science, solidarity to tackle global drug challenges

A firefighter sprays water at a burning pile of seized drugs during a ceremony in Yangon, Myanmar, June 26, 2020. (Xinhua/U Aung)

Addressing the world drug problem requires responses that are based on facts, solidarity and compassion, said chief of the the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) on Friday.

Some 35.6 million people suffer from drug use disorders globally, said UNODC Executive Director Ghada Waly on the occasion of the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, quoting World Drug Report 2020 released on Thursday.

"Adolescents and young adults account for the largest share of those using drugs. Of the 11 million people who inject drugs, half of them are living with hepatitis C, and 1.4 million with HIV," she said.

Only one out of eight people who need drug-related treatment receive it, she added.

The executive director pointed out that COVID-19 has worsened the situation, overwhelming health systems and exposing the fragility of institutions and social safety nets.

The theme of this year's International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, "Better Knowledge for Better Care," highlights the need to understand drug dynamics trapping so many people in a downward spiral, and to inform balanced solutions based on scientific evidence, said Waly.

She called on all countries to shoulder shared responsibility to tackle illicit drug supply and reduce demand.

"Together, we can pursue more effective prevention and protection, to build resilience as we build back better, and leave no one behind," she said.