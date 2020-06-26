U.S. Texas halts economic reopening as COVID-19 cases increase

Photo taken on June 20, 2020 shows a roller coaster at the reopened Six Flags Fiesta Texas in San Antonio, Texas, the United States. The famous Six Flags Fiesta Texas reopened to public on June 19. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the park was closed since mid-March. (Photo by Lie Ma/Xinhua)

U.S. state of Texas paused further reopening of its economy with the recent increase in positive COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, Governor Greg Abbott announced Thursday.

According to the governor, businesses that are permitted to open under the previous phases can continue to operate at the designated occupancy levels and under the minimum standard health protocols provided by the state Health Services.

"As we experience an increase in both positive COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, we are focused on strategies that slow the spread of this virus while also allowing Texans to continue earning a paycheck to support their families," said Abbott.

Emphasizing that closing down business as the last option, the governor said this temporary pause will "help our state corral the spread until we can safely enter the next phase of opening our state for business."

"I ask all Texans to do their part to slow the spread of COVID-19 by wearing a mask, washing their hands regularly, and socially distancing from others. The more that we all follow these guidelines, the safer our state will be and the more we can open up Texas for business," he added.

On Tuesday and Wednesday this week, the state reported more than 5,000 COVID-19 new cases in a single day, setting new records for daily confirmed cases. Hospitalization related to the disease is also climbing rapidly.