Chinese envoy says China, India willing, able to properly manage differences

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi attends a video conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar in Beijing, capital of China, June 23, 2020. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

China and India are willing and able to properly manage differences, Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong said in New Delhi on Thursday.

At present, the overall situation in the China-India border areas is stable and controllable, Sun said in an interview with Press Trust of India on the Galwan Valley Incident.

"We hope the Indian side will meet the Chinese side halfway, avoid taking actions that may complicate the border situation and take concrete actions to maintain stability in the border areas," he said.

The ambassador noted that China and India, both large developing countries and emerging economies with a population of over 1 billion, bear the historic mission of realizing their own development and revitalization.

As Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said recently in a telephone conversation with Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, acts of mutual respect and mutual support are on the right track and conform to the long-term interests of both countries, whereas those of mutual distrust and friction belong to an evil path and go against the fundamental aspiration of the two peoples, Sun said.

"Under the guidance of the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, we are ready to work with the Indian side to properly deal with the current situation, jointly uphold peace and stability in the border areas, and ensure sound and steady development of bilateral relations," he added.

The envoy noted that the incident was completely instigated by the Indian side and the responsibility does not lie with the Chinese side.

"The merits of this incident are very clear. The onus is not on China," he said, adding that the Indian side crossed the Line of Actual Control for provocation and attacked the Chinese border troops.

The Indian forces severely violated the agreement reached between the two countries on the border issue and the basic norms of international relations, Sun said.

"We urge the Indian side to conduct a thorough investigation, hold the violators accountable, strictly discipline the frontline troops and immediately stop all provocative acts to ensure such incidents will not occur again," he added.

"Currently, China and India have stayed in communication through military and diplomatic channels to defuse the situation," he said.

During the telephone conversation between Wang and Jaishankar, both sides agreed to address the serious situation provoked by clashes in the Galwan Valley impartially and abide by the consensus reached at the commander-level talks between the two militaries to cool down the situation at an early date and safeguard the peace and tranquility in the border areas in accordance with the signed agreement, he said.

From Monday to Tuesday, the two sides held a second round of the commander-level meeting to continue consultations on the current situation, he added.