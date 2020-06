A draft decision on national security legislation for the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) was submitted to the 19th session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) for review.

The draft bill sets out criminal responsibilities for four types of crimes: separatist activity, state subversion, terrorist activity and collusion with foreign forces.

The Standing Committee of the 13th NPC will convene its 19th session from June 18 to 20 in Beijing.