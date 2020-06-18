LINE

China's top legislature, political advisory body oppose Xinjiang-related bill signed by Trump

The foreign affairs committees of the National People's Congress (NPC), China's top legislature, and National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) on Thursday issued statements expressing strong indignation over and firm opposition to a Xinjiang-related bill signed by U.S. President Donald Trump.

The responses came after Trump signed the so-called "Uyghur Human Rights Policy Act of 2020" into law on Wednesday.

The Foreign Affairs Committee of NPC said in a statement that Xinjiang-related issues are not about human rights, ethnicity or religion, but about fighting violence, terrorism and separatism. China urged the U.S. to stop using Xinjiang-related issues to interfere in China's internal affairs, said the statement.

The Foreign Affairs Committee of CPPCC said both China and the U.S. are victims of terrorism. No force can stop Xinjiang from moving towards stability, development and prosperity, the statement added.

