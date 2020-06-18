LINE

Documentary chronicles memories of Xinjiang's battle against terrorism

2020-06-18

This is a partial history of the terrorist attacks in Xinjiang over the past decades, as told by survivors and witnesses. We salute their courage in speaking out. This video contains scenes that some viewers may find disturbing, so discretion is advised.

Special thanks go to composer and lyricist Lei Zhenbang and singer Dao Lang for the use of the song "Snow Lotus on the Glacier" from the 1963 film "Visitors on the Glacier."

"Tianshan: Still Standing - Memories of Fighting Terrorism in Xinjiang" will be aired by CGTN on Friday.

