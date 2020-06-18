Xi makes proposals at extraordinary China-Africa summit on solidarity against COVID-19

Chinese President Xi Jinping Wednesday made the following proposals in his keynote speech at the Extraordinary China-Africa Summit on Solidarity against COVID-19 held via video link:

-- We must stay committed to fighting COVID-19 together. China will start ahead of schedule the construction of the Africa CDC headquarters this year.

-- We must stay committed to enhancing China-Africa cooperation. Greater priority needs to be given to cooperation on public health, economic reopening, and people's livelihood.

-- We must stay committed to upholding multilateralism. China will work with Africa to uphold the UN-centered global governance system and support WHO in making greater contribution to the global COVID-19 response.

-- We must stay committed to taking China-Africa friendship forward.