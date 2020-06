(ECNS)--A 2,600-ton Catholic building in Jinan, Shandong Province was successfully shifted 76 meters from its original site after 82 minutes of effort on wednesday.



The three-storey structure was moved 50 meters eastward and 26 meters northward after being rotated 20 degrees on ten giant hydraulic platform trailers.



The century-old building, a cultural site protected at city level, will be renovated.