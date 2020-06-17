LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Sports

FIBA Europe 2019-2020 club competitions will not restart

1
2020-06-17 16:43:59Xinhua Editor : Cheng Zizhuo ECNS App Download
Special: Battle Against Novel Coronavirus

FIBA Europe Board reached a number of crucial decisions on Monday to help deal with the interruption to the basketball calendar caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The FIBA Europe Cup, EuroLeague Women and EuroCup Women in 2019-2020 seasons have been canceled with no titles awarded.

However, clubs that reached the quarterfinals stage before the sudden interruption will receive ranking points.

"The focus now shifts to preparation for the upcoming 2020-2021 season and alternative action plans," FIBA Europe released on the official website.

The new 2020-2021 season is scheduled to start in September or October, but in which form, with or without spectators, will depend on local and national policy.

The fixtures will be automatically postponed, and a new shorter competition system will be proposed in case of a second wave of COVID-19.

Qualifiers for the men's and women's FIBA EuroBasket 2021 will be held in November 2020 and February 2021 but still could be postponed. 

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2020 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.