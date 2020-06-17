FIBA Europe 2019-2020 club competitions will not restart

FIBA Europe Board reached a number of crucial decisions on Monday to help deal with the interruption to the basketball calendar caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The FIBA Europe Cup, EuroLeague Women and EuroCup Women in 2019-2020 seasons have been canceled with no titles awarded.

However, clubs that reached the quarterfinals stage before the sudden interruption will receive ranking points.

"The focus now shifts to preparation for the upcoming 2020-2021 season and alternative action plans," FIBA Europe released on the official website.

The new 2020-2021 season is scheduled to start in September or October, but in which form, with or without spectators, will depend on local and national policy.

The fixtures will be automatically postponed, and a new shorter competition system will be proposed in case of a second wave of COVID-19.

Qualifiers for the men's and women's FIBA EuroBasket 2021 will be held in November 2020 and February 2021 but still could be postponed.