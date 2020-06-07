LINE

China appreciates int'l support in COVID-19 fight: white paper

2020-06-07 16:46:39Xinhua
China appreciates the understanding and support of the international community in its fight against COVID-19, which the Chinse people will always cherish, said a white paper released Sunday by China's State Council Information Office.

The white paper, titled "Fighting COVID-19: China in Action," detailed the valuable support and assistance the international community offered to China at its most difficult time in fighting the epidemic.

"The Chinese nation never forgets the help and generosity it receives, and always reciprocates with the same goodwill. We are now doing all we can to support the international community in the fight against the coronavirus," the white paper said. 

