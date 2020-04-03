Trump welcomes China's efforts to help other countries in fight against COVID-19

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he welcomes China's efforts to provide personal protective equipment to countries and regions combating COVID-19.

Asked to comment on claims that China, by shipping aid overseas, "is taking on a global leadership role" in the battle against COVID-19, Trump said he views that "as a positive" if China is helping other countries.

"We have 151 countries right now that are under siege by the virus," the president said while the White House Coronavirus Task Force was briefing reporters on the U.S. response to the virus outbreak, adding that some of the countries "aren't highly sophisticated" in tackling the crisis.

"If China can help them, I'm all for it," Trump said. "I would love China and other countries if they have additional supplies, medical supplies, to give to other countries."