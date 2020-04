(ECNS)--A picture of an elderly coronavirus patient enjoying a beautiful sunset with his doctor has touched the hearts of millions of people.



The pair was on their way to take a CT scan on March 5.



The 87-year-old patient, who is a violinist, is now on the path to recovery.



He played Meditation to show gratitude to the medics who were about to return to Shanghai.



The senior said he didn't play the music well enough, but that he is recovering.