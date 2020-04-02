China responds to claims of 'substandard' masks purchased from China

Workers produce KN95 face masks at a mask factory of 3M in Shanghai, east China, March 10, 2020. (Xinhua/Ren Long)

It is irresponsible for some media to hype up the so-called quality problems of Chinese anti-epidemic products before making clear the facts, a spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry said Thursday.

Hua Chunying said at a press briefing that she hopes such reports were not published out of ulterior motives because such actions are not conducive to international anti-epidemic cooperation.

She made the remarks in response to news reports from some European countries including the Netherlands and Belgium that face masks purchased from China were substandard and had quality problems.

According to preliminary investigations by relevant Chinese authorities, the masks were purchased by Dutch agency companies. Chinese enterprises had informed the Dutch side that the masks were for non-medical purposes before delivery, and procedures for the export declaration were carried out in the name of "non-medical masks," Hua said.

"In the current global situation of fighting the pandemic, China overcomes its own difficulties to meet the urgent needs of other countries for supplies. Some Chinese enterprises are running at full steam around the clock to provide various anti-epidemic materials to the international community," she said.

Stressing China always attaches great importance to the quality of export products, Hua said relevant Chinese authorities have just issued stricter supervision measures, requiring export enterprises of relevant medical materials to, when they declare to the customs, provide written or electronic statements that the export products have obtained China's medical goods/devices registration certificates and meanwhile meet the quality standards or requirements of the importing country (region).

Masks have different protection standards and levels, with some for medical use while some just for everyday protection, Hua said.

"We kindly remind users to carefully check the use and instructions of the products and whether they meet the standards of the purchasers before purchasing and using them, to avoid making mistakes in emergencies and mistakenly using non-medical masks for medical use," she said.