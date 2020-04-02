LINE

COVID-19: 35 new cases, 6 more deaths reported on Chinese mainland

2020-04-02

A total of 35 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, all from abroad, six deaths and 55 asymptomatic cases were reported on the Chinese mainland as of Wednesday midnight, according to China's National Health Commission.

The total number of confirmed cases on the Chinese mainland stands at 81,589; the cumulative death toll is now at 3,318, while 1,075 asymptomatic patients are under medical observation.

On the same day, Chinese health authorities said 140 patients were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered cases to 76,408.

The latest numbers of total confirmed cases in Hong Kong and Macao special administrative regions and Taiwan are as follows:

Hong Kong: 765 (147 recovered, 4 deaths)

Macao: 41 (10 recovered)

Taiwan: 329 (45 recovered, 5 deaths)

 

 

