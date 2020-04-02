China to allocate 500,000 'health kits' to overseas students

Chinese Consulate General in New York delivers "health kits" to overseas students there. (Photo/WeChat account of Chinese Consulate General in New York)

(ECNS) -- The Chinese Foreign Ministry is allocating 500,000 "health kits" to countries hosting overseas Chinese students, including over 11 million face masks, 500,000 epidemic prevention materials and guidelines, said Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu on Thursday.

As the novel coronavirus pandemic continues to spread overseas, many countries are running short of prevention supplies, Ma said, adding that the ministry is allocating masks, disinfectant and disinfectant wipes for overseas Chinese students through various channels.

The Chinese embassy in Britain has prepared 200,000 "health kits" to ensure every student will get one, he said. Other Chinese embassies in Japan, Sri Lanka, and the U.S. etc., have also taken similar measures.

The Civil Aviation Administration of China has also coordinated with airlines to prioritize the delivery of the "health kits" although international passenger flights have been sharply reduced said Lyv Erxue, deputy director of the administration.

According to the latest schedule, the first batch of 300,000 "health kits" will be delivered to 46 embassies and consulates in 12 countries, namely, Italy, South Korea, France, Germany, the U.S., Britain, the Netherlands, Sweden, Japan, Australia, Canada, and Malaysia, by April 10. The "health kits' will then be distributed to Chinese students there.

The Civil Aviation Administration suggests airlines use a "cargo-only" transport mode and will facilitate green channels to simplify the procedure, Lyv confirmed.