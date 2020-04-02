LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Ecns wire

China to allocate 500,000 'health kits' to overseas students

1
2020-04-02 15:28:42Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Hong'e ECNS App Download
Chinese Consulate General in New York delivers

Chinese Consulate General in New York delivers "health kits" to overseas students there. (Photo/WeChat account of Chinese Consulate General in New York)

Special: Battle Against Novel Coronavirus

(ECNS) -- The Chinese Foreign Ministry is allocating 500,000 "health kits" to countries hosting overseas Chinese students, including over 11 million face masks, 500,000 epidemic prevention materials and guidelines, said Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu on Thursday. 

As the novel coronavirus pandemic continues to spread overseas, many countries are running short of prevention supplies, Ma said, adding that the ministry is allocating masks, disinfectant and disinfectant wipes for overseas Chinese students through various channels. 

The Chinese embassy in Britain has prepared 200,000 "health kits" to ensure every student will get one, he said. Other Chinese embassies in Japan, Sri Lanka, and the U.S. etc., have also taken similar measures. 

The Civil Aviation Administration of China has also coordinated with airlines to prioritize the delivery of the "health kits" although international passenger flights have been sharply reduced said Lyv Erxue, deputy director of the administration. 

According to the latest schedule, the first batch of 300,000 "health kits" will be delivered to 46 embassies and consulates in 12 countries, namely, Italy, South Korea, France, Germany, the U.S., Britain, the Netherlands, Sweden, Japan, Australia, Canada, and Malaysia, by April 10. The "health kits' will then be distributed to Chinese students there. 

The Civil Aviation Administration suggests airlines use a "cargo-only" transport mode and will facilitate green channels to simplify the procedure, Lyv confirmed.

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2020 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.