The World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Wednesday refuted some media reports which accused China's figures on COVID-19 of being "opaque."

He said at WHO's daily briefing that experts from China and other Asian countries have shared the latest information to the organization based on science.

He also urged all countries to unite at this time to enhance cooperation and thanked countries that shared their earliest data to WHO.