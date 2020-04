China arranged nine charter flights in March that brought back 1,457 Chinese citizens abroad, including overseas students from Iran, Italy and other countries, Vice-Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu said on Thursday.

Speaking at a news conference in Beijing, Ma also said that the ministry allocated and distributed 500,000 "health kits" to countries concentrated with overseas Chinese students, including more than 11 million masks, 500,000 epidemic prevention materials and guidelines.