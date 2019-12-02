China urges Canada to free Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou

China on Monday urged Canada's government to immediately release detained Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou, said Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying.

Meng was arrested on December 1, 2018, at Vancouver International Airport at the request of the United States, which is seeking her extradition on fraud charges. Both Meng and Huawei have repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

China has repeatedly stated its solemn stance on the case, said Hua.

The United States and Canada have abused their bilateral extradition treaties, arbitrarily imposed coercive measures on Chinese citizens, and seriously violated the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese citizens, Hua added.

China stays committed to safeguard the legitimate rights and interests, including both Chinese citizens and enterprises, she reiterated.