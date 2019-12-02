Rare drug mail case busted in southwest China

Police in southwest China's Yunnan Province have busted a rare drug case in which nearly 2,000 grams of methamphetamine hidden in an express parcel were seized, local authorities said Sunday.

Police in Changning County under the city of Baoshan received a tip-off that an express parcel delivered from the China-Myanmar border city of Ruili to Kunming, capital of Yunnan, had a high probability of containing drugs. They dispatched a task force to investigate the case.

At around 9 p.m. on November 11, Kunming police intercepted the suspected package and seized two white cartons containing 100 bags of methamphetamine weighing 1,966 grams, hidden in 100 facial mask packages.

Further investigation in this case is underway.

Yunnan is a major front in China's battle against drug crime, as it borders the Golden Triangle known for its rampant drug production and trafficking.