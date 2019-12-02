Xinjiang scenic spot unveils hidden relief

A relief of Flying Apsaras was discovered at Kuqa Grand Canyon, located in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, according to Kucha Research Institute of Xinjiang. (Photo/ China News Service)

(ECNS) -- A relief of Flying Apsaras was discovered at Kuqa Grand Canyon, located in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, according to Kucha Research Institute of Xinjiang.

It is the first and sole relief found in Kuqa.

Carved on a rock wall about two meters above ground, the relief is U-shaped, about two meters long and one meter wide.

The image resembles those reflected in Kucha culture, though its head ornaments differ from those in Kucha frescos, according to Meng Xingwang, head of Kuqa Grand Canyon scenic spot.

He added that its long ribbons are instead characteristic of Han Dynasty (206 BC-220 AD) culture.

Its authenticity is yet to be determined, said Miao Lihui, researcher at Kucha Research Institute of Xinjiang.