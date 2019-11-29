Never too old to prance: retirees master classical dance

（ECNS）-- Fengxia Senior Ballet Troupe in Shenyang, Liaoning Province was established in 2008, named after founder Wang Fengxia.

Dancers are 60-years-old on average, with the oldest at 69. All 36 retirees learned ballet from scratch, applying great effort to master skills such as the challenging Pointe technique.

Xu Luli, the oldest, said dancing makes her feel 10 years younger, shapes her personality and helps her be more self-confident.

In the 11 years since its establishment, the troupe has performed across the country.

They also danced in Vienna and have won awards at international art festivals.