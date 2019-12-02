LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Culture

Disney's 'Frozen II' leads Chinese mainland box office

1
2019-12-02 14:43:14Xinhua Editor : Mo Hong'e ECNS App Download

"Frozen II," a sequel to the 2013 Disney animated blockbuster "Frozen," topped the Chinese mainland box office Sunday, according to the China Movie Data Information Network Monday.

The film raked in 68.67 million yuan (about 9.77 million U.S. dollars) on its tenth day of screening, accounting for nearly 40 percent of the daily total.

The animated musical fantasy film continues the story of Elsa, a queen with icy powers, and her warmhearted sister Anna. In the new film, Anna and Elsa travel to an ancient enchanted forest to find the origin of Elsa's powers in order to save their kingdom.

It was followed by "Two Tigers," a domestic comedy played by renowned actor Ge You, grossing about 40.26 million yuan on its third day of screening.

Coming in the third was American crime drama "Knives Out," pocketing more than 35 million yuan.　

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2019 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.