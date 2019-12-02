LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

China takes countermeasures after U.S. signing of Hong Kong bill

1
2019-12-02 15:30:57CGTN Editor : Gu Liping ECNS App Download

China decided to take a series of actions in response to United States' signing of the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act of 2019 into law, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said on Monday.

China decided to suspend the review of the request for U.S. maritime vessels visiting Hong Kong and sanction several U.S. non-governmental organizations including the National Endowment for Democracy, National Democratic Institute for International Affairs, International Republican Institute, Human Rights Watch, and Freedom House, effective Monday, said Hua.

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2019 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.