China takes countermeasures after U.S. signing of Hong Kong bill

China decided to take a series of actions in response to United States' signing of the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act of 2019 into law, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said on Monday.

China decided to suspend the review of the request for U.S. maritime vessels visiting Hong Kong and sanction several U.S. non-governmental organizations including the National Endowment for Democracy, National Democratic Institute for International Affairs, International Republican Institute, Human Rights Watch, and Freedom House, effective Monday, said Hua.