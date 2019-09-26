Trump meets Ukraine's Zelensky amid impeachment inquiry

U.S. President Donald Trump met with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky in New York on Wednesday, a day after U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's announcement of launching a formal impeachment inquiry into Trump's controversial phone call with Zelensky.

The meeting of the two leaders also came hours after the release of the transcript of the phone call between Trump and Zelensky on July 25.

According to the transcript, Trump mentioned Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden several times during the call, at one time suggesting that Zelensky cooperate with U.S. Attorney General William Barr in investigating into how Biden stopped prosecution of a Ukrainian company that might be related to his son, Hunter Biden.

In response, Zelensky told Trump on the phone that the new prosecutor general "will look into the situation, specifically to the company that you mentioned in this issue."

On Wednesday, Zelensky told the press before his meeting with Trump that he was not pushed by Trump to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden.

In the press conference after their bilateral meeting, Trump repeatedly claimed that his July phone conversation with Zelensky was "perfect."

Trump on Tuesday confirmed media reports that he had ordered the halt of almost 400 million U.S. dollars in military aid to Ukraine one week ahead of the phone call, but he told reporters that the suspension was because European countries did not pay their fair share to help the Eastern European country defend its national security, adding that the aid from the United States has been already paid.

Pelosi announced Tuesday the initiation of a formal impeachment inquiry against Trump over the controversial phone call with the Ukrainian president. "The President must be held accountable. No one is above the law," she said.

Trump responded immediately to Pelosi's announcement, taking to Twitter and calling the inquiry "presidential harassment."