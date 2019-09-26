Wang Yi addresses Ancient Civilizations Forum at UN

Foreign Minister and State Councilor Wang Yi (L3) poses for a group photo at the UN Ancient Civilizations Forum at the United Nations. (Photo/China News Service)

China's Foreign Minister and State Councilor Wang Yi addressed the United Nations Ancient Civilizations Forum this afternoon where he stressed the importance of collaboration and communication.

"From the civilization and communication aspect, we can play a bigger role and contribute more to the peaceful development of the world," he said. "We should not be afraid of the challenges."

The forum was created in 2017 by China, Greece, Bolivia, Egypt, Iraq, Iran, Italy and Peru.

Armenia joined in 2018.

The countries span several ancient civilizations: Egyptian, Roman, Persian, Chinese, Mesopotamian, and Andean, and represent more than 40% of the world population.

Their aim is to "transform culture into a source of soft power and a fundamental tool of a modern and multidimensional foreign policy" and highlight cultural cooperation for economic development.

They work to create opportunities for dialogue and global exchange, educate younger generations about ancient civilizations and their legacy, and help all people improve their cultural literacy.

They also collaborate to build their ancient cultures as agents of economic growth and attract investors, build entrepreneurial opportunities, and offer access to infrastructure and modern technologies.