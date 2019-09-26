Chinese FM calls for all-out efforts to solve Iran nuclear issue

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi called on all relevant parties to enhance their sense of urgency and make all-out efforts to push for a political and diplomatic settlement of the Iranian nuclear issue.

Wang made the remarks after meeting with foreign affairs officials from the European Union (EU), Iran, Russia, France, Germany and Britain during the United Nations (UN) General Assembly high-level week.

He said the United States exerting extreme pressure on Iran has led to Iran nuclear crisis. Leaving the situation unchecked will trigger even bigger crisis.

In order to properly solve the crisis, Wang said relevant parties should uphold the fundamental principles of multilateralism.

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), endorsed by the UN Security Council, is an important outcome of multilateral diplomacy, said Wang.

He pointed out that safeguarding JCPOA, commonly known as the Iran nuclear deal, is to uphold multilateralism, the authority of UN Security Council, and the international order based on international law.

All parties should never waver in their determination in face of challenges and difficulties, he added.