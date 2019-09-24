LINE

China looks forward to resuming diplomatic ties with Kiribati

2019-09-24 10:43:36CGTN

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said on Monday that China looks forward to resuming diplomatic ties with Kiribati, after the country announced its decision to recognize the one-China policy and sever "ties" with Taiwan on Friday.

China is committed to developing friendly relationship with countries all over the world on the basis of one-China policy, said Geng.

He added that to resume diplomatic ties with Kiribati will not only benefit the two peoples, but will also be conducive to regional peace, stability and prosperity.

It is the second country to do so in less than a week, after the Solomon Islands government voted on a similar move last Monday.

Taiwan's remaining "diplomatic allies" have now shrunk to 15.

