UK parliament to vote on Brexit Plan B on January 29

The British parliament will debate and vote on Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit "Plan B" on January 29, the leader of the House of Commons, Andrea Leadsom said on Thursday.

May's deal was rejected by a large majority earlier this week and Leadsom said the prime minister would put forward a motion and make a statement on her next steps on Monday.

"A full day's debate on the motion will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 29, subject to the agreement of the house," Leadsom told parliament.

May's spokesman: UK does not extend Article 50 with EU

May's spokesman said the same day that Britain has not raised the idea of extending the Article 50 exit negotiation period with the European Union.

With less than three months until the March 29 exit day, parliament is stalled over the way forward after May's deal was rejected by a large majority on Tuesday.

“It is not something we have raised with the EU or suggested we wish to do,” the spokesman said.

Corbyn: Labour Party could back second Brexit referendum

Britain's main opposition Labour Party could back a second Brexit referendum if its proposals for leaving the EU are shunned by the government and a no-deal scenario looks likely, leader Jeremy Corbyn said on Thursday.

“If the government remains intransigent if support for Labour's alternative is blocked for party advantage and the country is facing the potential disaster of no deal, our duty will then be to look at other options... including that of a public vote,” Corbyn said in a speech in the southern English coastal town of Hastings.

Corbyn: PM must 'ditch red lines' on Brexit

"Theresa May has to ditch the red lines and get serious about proposals for the future," the Labour leader said, adding that he was "open to discussions" with May on a compromise as long as she ruled out the possibility of a no-deal Brexit.

"Prime minister, take it off the table and have a serious discussion about how we approach the future," he said, warning May against any attempt "to blackmail MPs to vote through her botched deal on a second attempt."

Corbyn said Labour's alternative Brexit plan included a customs union with the EU, a strong single market relationship and protection of labor and environmental rights.

Corbyn: Any new Brexit referendum can't be a re-run of 2016

Meanwhile, Corbyn stressed that any new referendum on Britain's membership of the EU cannot simply be a rerun of the 2016 vote, adding that Labour policy on a new referendum would not be set by him alone.

