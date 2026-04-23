Endangered saker falcon spotted in Xinjiang's Barluk Mountains

A saker falcon was spotted and recorded in early April at the rocky cliffs of the Barluk Mountains in Tuoli county of Tacheng prefecture, Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region.

In the footage, it stands vigilantly at the entrance of a rock cave, its gaze sharp. The patterns on its wings are clearly visible in the sunlight, fully displaying the majesty of the bird of prey.

The saker falcon is a wildlife species under first-class State protection in China and classified as Endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List of Threatened Species. The raptor is fast and agile, perfectly adapted to hunting close to the ground in open terrain.

It typically inhabits open areas such as steppes, grasslands, plateaus, rocky slopes, and wetlands, feeding on small birds and rodents. They nest on cliffs or in trees, often occupying the old nests of other birds. The species plays an