Xi urges efforts to further review, apply development experience of east China's Yiwu

Chinese President Xi Jinping has urged efforts to further review the development experience of the city of Yiwu in east China's Zhejiang Province, and put it to good use.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks in a recent instruction.

Yiwu's small commodities have broken into a vast market and developed into a major industry, forming the Yiwu development experience, Xi said, adding that this represents a successful model for developing county economies in line with local conditions.

Efforts should be made to further review and apply the experience by integrating it into the Party-wide study campaign for establishing and practicing a correct understanding of governance performance, Xi said.

It is imperative to guide all regions to leverage their own resource endowments and explore high-quality development paths suited to their respective local conditions, he said.

Known as "the world's supermarket," Yiwu hosts the world's largest wholesale market for small commodities, supplying everything from Christmas goods to World Cup souvenirs.

It is often seen as a window into China's reform and opening up and a barometer of global small commodity trade. Currently, the Yiwu small commodities market is home to more than 1.26 million business entities, trading with over 230 countries and regions. In 2025, Yiwu's export value ranked first among all county-level regions across the country.