Thursday Apr 23, 2026 | 中文

Text:AAAPrint
Home /Ecns wire

New ISO standard on pigment quality testing expected to cut industry waste

2026-04-23 17:36:26Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- China has led the development of a new international standard for pigment quality testing, which has been formally published by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), according to media reports.

The standard, covering the "determination of oil absorption" for pigments and extender materials, introduces a new testing method aimed at improving consistency and reducing reliance on complex laboratory equipment.

Oil absorption is one of the most fundamental indicators of pigment quality. It is widely used in quality control, research and trade, with tens of millions of tests conducted worldwide each year.

The new standard proposes a "drop bottle" method that simplifies testing procedures and reduces dependence on fixed laboratory settings. It also standardizes key variables such as temperature, humidity, chemical reagents and instrument precision, helping to cut discrepancies in test results between laboratories by about 20%, according to the release.

Officials said the standard could also reduce waste in industries such as coatings and inks by minimizing formulation redundancies and variations in raw materials, with estimated annual savings of nearly 2 billion yuan ($293 million).

Experts from nearly 10 countries, including China, Japan, Germany, Switzerland, Italy and India, participated in drafting the standard.

(By Zhang Jiahao)

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2026 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]