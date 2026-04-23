Insights｜Trump's speech of 'wiping out Iran's civilization' refuted by Malaysian scholar

At least 56 historical and cultural heritage sites in Iran have been severely damaged in the war waged by the U.S. and Israel, according to reports. Among them, the “Hall of Mirrors” at the Golestan Palace in Tehran was notably devastated, with repairs expected to take at least 15 years. Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump had threatened to "wipe out Iran's civilization."

Commenting on this, Nurul Ain Norman, a research fellow at the International Institute of Islamic Thought and Civilisation (ISTAC) of International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM), said what Trump has done is actually an uncivilized act.

One uncivilized act cannot actually disrupt a civilization, she said, adding that civilization is built by minds and knowledge and it is actually an effort made by all people before us.

Some said a civilization can be disrupted by burning libraries and killing scholars, which is actually impossible because that would have a reverse effect, Norman said.

She added that even the war is happening, or the war stops today, people need to continue dialogue because it can strengthen understanding and compassion, thus contributing to ending the war. (Zhang Dongfang, Intern Hutongyu)