Uneaten chocolate Terracotta Warrior sparks online trip down memory lane

2019-01-18 09:42:01Global Times Editor : Li Yan ECNS App Download

A woman who posted a picture of a chocolate souvenir she bought in the ancient city of Xi'an likely never imagined the image would start a friendly online war of one-upmanship featuring Terracotta Warriors.  

"Baoliebier" had bought a fist-sized chocolate replica of one of the world renowned Terracotta Warriors from the Xi'an Hilton hotel in China's Shaanxi Province.

"I'm loath to eat it. I just had a small bite from the base before I took the picture," she said on Weibo.

Many neitizens began uploading their favorite photo of their Terracotta Warriors. One odd-shaped chocolate Terracotta Warrior amused netizens with its big belly and short legs. Another post shows a Terracotta Warrior riding a motorcycle, and another is a photo of hot pot with mini soldiers standing guard in the soup. 

Two million people a year visit the ancient Terracotta Warriors museum, which holds thousands of life-sized figurines that were made some 2,200 years ago.   

