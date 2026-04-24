Friday Apr 24, 2026 | 中文

Text:AAAPrint
Home /Military

US Navy Secretary fired among growing conflict with Pentagon leaders

2026-04-24 08:54:08CGTN Editor : Gong Weiwei ECNS App Download

Top defense leader John Phelan was suddenly fired as U.S. Navy Secretary on Wednesday, April 22, amid his growing discord with other Pentagon figures, officials say.

While the Pentagon did not disclose a reason for Phelan’s dismissal, multiple officials reported infighting between Phelan and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, as well as U.S. Deputy Defense Secretary Stephen Feinberg.

The main conflict concerned shipbuilding and Phelan’s endorsement of Trump’s “Golden Fleet” initiative, which aims to deploy new battleships.

Phelan, who has not served in the military, was considered a political outsider when U.S. President Donald Trump nominated him for the role in 2024.

The recently dismissed leader was one of the Trump campaign’s major donors and is the founder of private investment firm Rugger Management LLC.

Phelan is replaced by Navy Undersecretary and former military officer Hung Cao.

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2026 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]