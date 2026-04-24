US Navy Secretary fired among growing conflict with Pentagon leaders

Top defense leader John Phelan was suddenly fired as U.S. Navy Secretary on Wednesday, April 22, amid his growing discord with other Pentagon figures, officials say.

While the Pentagon did not disclose a reason for Phelan’s dismissal, multiple officials reported infighting between Phelan and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, as well as U.S. Deputy Defense Secretary Stephen Feinberg.

The main conflict concerned shipbuilding and Phelan’s endorsement of Trump’s “Golden Fleet” initiative, which aims to deploy new battleships.

Phelan, who has not served in the military, was considered a political outsider when U.S. President Donald Trump nominated him for the role in 2024.

The recently dismissed leader was one of the Trump campaign’s major donors and is the founder of private investment firm Rugger Management LLC.

Phelan is replaced by Navy Undersecretary and former military officer Hung Cao.