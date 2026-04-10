Putin announces Orthodox Easter ceasefire with Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced an Orthodox Easter ceasefire with Ukraine, the Kremlin said Thursday.

"By the decision of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, a ceasefire has been declared in view of the upcoming Orthodox holiday of Easter, from 16:00 on April 11 until the end of the day on April 12, 2026," the Kremlin said in a statement.

According to the statement, Russia's Defense Minister Andrei Belousov and Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov have been instructed to cease combat operations along all fronts during this period.

"Troops must be prepared to thwart any possible provocations by the enemy, as well as any aggressive actions," the Kremlin said, adding that it expects that the Ukrainian side will follow Russia's lead. ■