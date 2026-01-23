Promoting green power

Employees from the power supply company in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, work to ensure the smooth grid connection of Zhejiang's first fishery-photovoltaic complementary cluster, which is expected to generate 1 billion kilowatt-hours of power each year.Photo/CHINA DAILY

Employees from the power supply company in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, work to ensure the smooth grid connection of Zhejiang's first fishery-photovoltaic complementary cluster, which is expected to generate 1 billion kilowatt-hours of power each year. During the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-25), Hangzhou's photovoltaic industry developed rapidly, with installed capacity exceeding 7 million kilowatts by the end of 2025, offering a solid green push for its high-quality development.