LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

Promoting green power

2026-01-23 14:22:02chinadaily.com.cn Editor : Gong Weiwei ECNS App Download
Employees from the power supply company in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, work to ensure the smooth grid connection of Zhejiang's first fishery-photovoltaic complementary cluster, which is expected to generate 1 billion kilowatt-hours of power each year.Photo/CHINA DAILY

Employees from the power supply company in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, work to ensure the smooth grid connection of Zhejiang's first fishery-photovoltaic complementary cluster, which is expected to generate 1 billion kilowatt-hours of power each year. During the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-25), Hangzhou's photovoltaic industry developed rapidly, with installed capacity exceeding 7 million kilowatts by the end of 2025, offering a solid green push for its high-quality development.

 

 

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2026 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]