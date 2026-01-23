China Coast Guard rescues 13 Filipino crew after cargo ship capsizes

(ECNS) -- The China Coast Guard said on Friday it has rescued 13 Filipino crew members after a cargo ship capsized in waters near Huangyan Dao.

The coast guard stated that it received a report at 1:34 a.m. from the maritime search and rescue center of Sansha City, Hainan Province, that a foreign cargo vessel had overturned 55 nautical miles northwest of Huangyan Dao, with 21 Filipino crew members on board.

More rescue efforts are still ongoing.

A medical worker from the China Coast Guard disinfects an injured Filipino crew member who was rescued from waters near Huangyan Dao, Jan. 23, 2026. (Photo from WeChat account of the China Coastal Guard)

Rescued Filipino crew members of a capsized cargo ship pose for a photo, Jan. 23, 2026. (Photo from WeChat account of the China Coastal Guard )

The China Coast Guard rescues a Philippine cargo ship crew member from waters near Huangyan Dao, Jan. 23, 2026. (Photo from WeChat account of the China Coastal Guard )

The China Coast Guard officers make efforts to rescue the Philippine cargo ship crew members, Jan. 23, 2026. (Photo / from WeChat account of the China Coastal Guard )

（By Evelyn）