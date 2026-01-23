Actor Johnny Huang to become China's first celebrity space tourist

(ECNS) -- Chinese actor Johnny Huang Jingyu will become China's first celebrity space tourist, flying as passenger No. 009 aboard a domestically developed spacecraft CYZ1, its developer "interstellOr" announced on its Weibo account Thursday.
Huang is scheduled to fly on CYZ-1 in 2028 on a suborbital mission, during which he will cross the Kármán line — the internationally recognized boundary of space—and view Earth from orbit.
The first group of more than 20 confirmed passengers includes academicians, business executives, and silicon-based robots, according to the company.
The inaugural flight is subject to technical testing and regulatory approval.
CYZ-1 is China's first commercial crewed spacecraft and is expected to conduct its maiden crewed flight in 2028, the company said.
The spacecraft has begun preselling tickets, with each seat priced at 3 million yuan (about $430,194 ). A 10 percent deposit is required to secure a reservation.
(By Gong Weiwei)