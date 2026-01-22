China's message in Davos draws praise

Chinese Vice-Premier He Lifeng's speech in Davos, Switzerland, on Tuesday drew international praise as a timely reaffirmation of China's role as a stabilizing force in an increasingly volatile world and a defender of free trade and globalization amid rising protectionism.

He, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, delivered a speech at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2026 in the Swiss Alps town, calling on the international community to firmly support multilateralism and free trade, and stay committed to win-win cooperation.

Recalling President Xi Jinping's speech delivered at the WEF in January 2017, He said China has since walked the talk and firmly upheld multilateralism and free trade. In recent years, Xi has successively proposed four global initiatives, providing Chinese solutions to collective problems facing the world.

He urged the international community to firmly support free trade and promote universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization. The world should also adhere to win-win cooperation, be committed to maximizing the fruits of cooperation, and jointly solve development problems, he added.

Maarij Farooq, deputy editor-in-chief at Pakistan Economic Net and Daily Ittehad Media Group, said Chinese vice-premier's address at the WEF was both timely and strategically significant, as it powerfully reinforced President Xi's long-standing vision for a more cooperative and inclusive global order.

"By recalling President Xi's landmark 2017 Davos speech, He effectively demonstrated how China has not only articulated but consistently implemented its commitment to multilateralism and free trade, turning vision into action," Farooq said."He's reference to the four global initiatives proposed by President Xi highlighted how China continues to offer practical solutions to shared global challenges, positioning itself as a responsible and proactive stakeholder in international affairs."

At a time when geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainties dominate the global landscape, He's speech serves as a reminder that the world's major economies must work together rather than drift apart, he said.

Fundamental position

Park Soong-chan, chairman of Korea China Association and a professor of Chinese studies at Yong In University in South Korea, said: "In Vice-Premier He Lifeng's special address at the WEF, he mentioned China's fundamental position (on multilateralism and free trade). This is not only China's stance but also represents the position of the majority of countries in the world.

"Historically, the world has developed against the backdrop of free trade and multilateralism. However, since 2017, the United States has started a wave of deglobalization that has disrupted the overall global economic growth trajectory, causing significant crises for the entire world, including South Korea," Park said.

"The global economy is interdependent; no single country possesses everything. Therefore, it is important to uphold the spirit and rules of the World Trade Organization," Park said. "It is necessary for countries to promote universally beneficial and inclusive policies to maintain the development of the global economy."

Speaking at the forum, the Chinese vice-premier said multilateralism should be firmly upheld, and it's necessary to make the international economic and trade order more just and reasonable. He also highlighted mutual respect and equal consultation, and called on all countries to make good use of dialogue to properly manage differences and resolve issues.

Khalid Taimur Akram, executive director of Pakistan Research Center for a Community with Shared Future in Islamabad, said Chinese leadership repeatedly conveys a clear message that the world is interconnected, all countries are interdependent, and share a common destiny, just like passengers on one large ship.

"Attempts to reverse globalization through tariffs and trade wars only harmed the global economy, supply chains got disrupted, demand-supply balance got disturbed, which then led to inflation in various parts of the world, and as a result, the common masses suffered," he said."Therefore, we all should work together so that we can cope with the challenges the world is facing today."

"Overall, the speech reflected that China is a stabilizing force in this dynamic world. It supports free trade, advocates mutual trust, and promotes inclusive development so that all nations can benefit," Akram said.

Xinhua contributed to this story.