Beijing becomes China's second 5-trillion-yuan economy in 2025

Beijing's gross domestic product topped 5.2 trillion yuan ($746.7 billion) in 2025, up 5.4 percent from 2024, according to a news conference on Wednesday.

The figure indicated that the city follows Shanghai to become the second city in China to surpass an economic scale of 5 trillion yuan.

Among the major economic engines, the combined growth of the manufacturing of computers, communications devices, and other electronic equipment hit 20.2 percent year-on-year, while the automotive industry expanded by 17.7 percent year-on-year.

In particular, new energy vehicles, consumer electronics, and integrated circuits have taken the lead in the field. The industrial output of new energy vehicles, lithium-ion batteries, service robots, and wind turbines surged by 1.4 times, 1.2 times, 47.6 percent, and 21.6 percent year-on-year, respectively.

The city's export delivery value of large-scale industrial enterprises reached 211.3 billion yuan last year, marking a 6.4 percent increase compared with 2024. Automotive manufacturing and specialized equipment manufacturing sectors have played a pivotal role in exports, up 24.6 percent and 10.8 percent, respectively.

The service sector also saw significant growth last year. The information transmission, software, and information technology service industries achieved a combined added value of 1.2 trillion yuan in 2025, representing an 11 percent jump.

The financial industry saw an added value of 866.82 billion yuan during the period, up 8.7 percent.