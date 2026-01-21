Chinese official condemns 'Taiwan independence' threat to mainland spouses

(ECNS) — A spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office on Wednesday condemned actions by "Taiwan independence" forces that infringe upon the legitimate rights and interests of mainland spouses in Taiwan.

A Taiwanese resident's spouse, who is from the Chinese mainland, said online that she hopes for early reunification and that she wants to write simplified Chinese characters, drawing threats from local officials who claimed stricter scrutiny would be imposed on her permanent residence application.

Taiwan's "immigration authorities" also threatened to revoke the residency permit of another mainland spouse over remarks made online.

Spokesperson Peng Qing'en said that for some time, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), driven by their "Taiwan independence" agenda, has arbitrarily infringed upon the rights of mainland spouses and suppressed and bullied the group by all possible means.

Such actions have seriously disrupted the peaceful lives of cross-Strait marriages and gravely harmed their legitimate rights and interests, Peng said, adding that the mainland strongly condemns these practices.

Peng stressed that accomplices and agents of "Taiwan independence" who persecute mainland spouses would be held legally accountable, and punishment will be severe.

(By Evelyn)