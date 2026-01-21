LINE

Text:AAAPrint
ECNS Wire

China welcomes Japanese fans as last two pandas set to return from Tokyo: FM

2026-01-21 16:11:45Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

（ECNS） — China on Wednesday welcomed Japanese citizens to visit the country to see giant pandas "Xiao Xiao" and "Lei Lei," as the two pandas currently living in Japan are set to return to China.

At a regular press briefing, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun responded to a question regarding the upcoming end of the giant panda lease agreement with Japan. According to the agreement, the pandas at Tokyo's Ueno Zoo will return to China on schedule before February 2026. 

"We know that there are many giant panda fans in Japan, and we welcome Japanese citizens to come to China to see the pandas," Guo said.

(By Evelyn)

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2026 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]