China welcomes Japanese fans as last two pandas set to return from Tokyo: FM

（ECNS） — China on Wednesday welcomed Japanese citizens to visit the country to see giant pandas "Xiao Xiao" and "Lei Lei," as the two pandas currently living in Japan are set to return to China.

At a regular press briefing, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun responded to a question regarding the upcoming end of the giant panda lease agreement with Japan. According to the agreement, the pandas at Tokyo's Ueno Zoo will return to China on schedule before February 2026.

"We know that there are many giant panda fans in Japan, and we welcome Japanese citizens to come to China to see the pandas," Guo said.

(By Evelyn)