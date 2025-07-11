Qingdao's online platform proves popular

For about 16 years, an online platform established by the government of Qingdao, Shandong province, has allowed residents to directly address their concerns to officials during livestreaming sessions. No issue is too trivial, and no question can be dodged.

The People's Livelihood Online platform was jointly set up in September 2009 by Qingdao authorities and Qingdao Daily, a local publication. It aims to enhance government transparency and public participation through the internet, fostering a service-oriented government that meets people's needs.

In the initial online interactions, heads of 19 city departments participated. The discussion drew as many as 250,000 participants, sparking significant public engagement, according to the Qingdao government.

Since its inception, more than 1,400 such livestream sessions have been held, garnering 94.56 million visits from the public. During these sessions, officials have responded to and offered solutions to 380,000 public questions, many of which were pressing matters often difficult to answer.

The platform has become one of the most popular avenues for the public to interact with officials. Officials are required to directly face a wide range of questions closely related to people's daily lives and clarify doubts for netizens one by one. For example, questions have been asked regarding legal responsibility when unleashed dogs injure others, the establishment of new bus stations and queries about welfare policies for Qingdao residents age 60 and above.

For questions that cannot be answered online immediately, the Qingdao government requires officials to provide responses within five to 10 working days. Solutions to problems raised online are then publicized through the media and are subject to public evaluation and supervision.

Since March 3, 2021, the online platform has been upgraded in line with the transformation of government functions and the promotion of e-governance. Its new goals include pooling public wisdom in governance, understanding public opinions and further improving people's livelihoods.

Additionally, since then, the Qingdao government has required heads of various districts and departments to regularly interact with the public online and coordinate both online and offline meetings to address people's concerns.

On June 6, Wang Qingyuan, head of Huangdao district, went online. A netizen reported a lack of administration for street vendors at the entrance of her residential quarters, causing traffic congestion and food safety hazards. Wang immediately directed officials from relevant departments to conduct on-site inspections and develop a comprehensive set of solutions.

Officials participating in the online sessions have promoted "handling the matters on-site, promptly and up to people's satisfaction" over the years. With the support of People's Livelihood Online, urgent concerns affecting residents' lives have been swiftly addressed, leading to the continuous improvement of urban life.

The online participation rate of department heads on the platform has consistently remained above 70 percent annually since 2009, as it has been listed as an important criterion for the government's appraisal system.

Beyond solving individual problems, the online platform has become a crucial channel for local governments to understand public needs and advice, gather extensive public opinions and effectively aggregate collective wisdom in governance.

In March 2021, Gao Jian, the then-head of Shinan district, went online for a discussion focused on gathering suggestions from the public regarding the renovation of an old neighborhood. The public response was enthusiastic, leading to extensive online discussions. On the day of the online discussion, 313 suggestions were collected on topics such as urban management, transportation, subway construction, landscaping and tourism management, with 48,427 people participating.

Zhang Ning, a deputy to the Qingdao municipal people's congress, the city's legislature, said the platform's "fine network cables intricately gather the voices of millions of netizens".

"People's Livelihood Online excels in using the internet to listen to the sentiments and opinions of the people as well as harnessing their strength and wisdom," Zhang said. "During the process, the concept of whole-process people's democracy is also concretely practiced."